How school districts are navigating the unknown to improve education

(WBNG) -- For Southern Tier educational leaders, only one things is for sure: school will take place in some form this fall.

Districts across the Southern Tier passed their budgets, but the planning for the 2020-2021 school year hasn't stopped.

This year, the state has the ability to cut funding in the middle of the school year. Governor Andrew Cuomo has said that amount could be from 10-30% of state aid to schools if New York doesn't receive $61 billion in federal stimulus funding.

No matter what happens, one local superintendent believes not only will school happen in some format, but it's best in person.

"There's no question that the in-person instruction, those classroom interactions, the real live in-person work, I don't think the shift to virtual was a substitute," said Dr. Jason Andrews, superintendent of the Windsor Central School District.

Dr. Andrews said not only would these cuts be unprecedented, they would be devastating for area districts, leading to widespread cuts across the board in programs.

Andrews said the governor had previously told schools a decision on cuts would come by May 15, but they have not heard anything from him after that date had passed.