Johnson City resident honored by Red Cross after hundreds of blood donations

(WBNG) -- The Red Cross of Western New York is honoring Johnson City resident John Greene with the Blood Donor Award. The award is given to a citizen that has saved countless lives with the amount of blood donated.

Greene started donating when he was 18 years old after a friend during that time was battling cancer. One trip to the Red Cross turned into a lifetime journey for Greene, donating both whole blood and platelets regularly.

"I've actually made about 400 trips to the blood bank over the years," said Greene.

Nearly 400 trips adds up to more than 600 units of blood donated, potentially saving hundreds of lives. However, Greene says he's not done yet.

"I have a goal of 1,000 donations, so I've got some time to go," said Greene.

He says 400 more units of donated blood will take him about six years to complete. He says every trip is worth it.

"I would recommend everyone try it. There are so many ways you can donate, and it's incredibly important, the need is really great," said Greene.

Even after he's met his 1,000 unit goal, he plans to up that goal to 1,500.

If you're interested in donating blood, you can find local donation locations here.