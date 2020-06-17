Local vendor adjusts business after Spiedie Fest postponement falls in line with nixed summer events

TOWN OF DICKINSON (WBNG) -- With the postponement of Spiedie Fest falling in line with other nixed summer events, one local vendor is adjusting his business to adapt to the decline in opportunity.

Binghamton native Adam Skiadas has run B&B Kettle Korn for roughly 10 years and looks forward to selling his product at Spiedie Fest each summer.

However, with the event postponed this year, he says, "The event really matched up with one of our top players that we do throughout New York State, so it was definitely a big bummer to lose this one, I mean at least in August."

Skiadas says the vendor business is a significant part of his income, and the postponement of Spiedie Fest only falls in line with other summer events.

"Right now, everything that we know of is canceled through September," he said.

Catching on to the trend, however, Skiadas has changed the focus of his business, now selling product at everything from baby showers to drive-in movie theaters.

Still, he explains the business doesn't quite compare.

"It's doing well, I mean it's kind of hard to beat sales when you're sitting in crowds of 20, 30, 40,000 people, but we're doing the best with what we can do right now."

He's hopeful, though, that Spiedie Fest will pull through come the fall.