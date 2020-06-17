More beautiful weather

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 80 (78-82) Wind L&V

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Low 54 (52-56) Wind L&V

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. 0-.10” 20% High 82 (80-86) Wind S 3-8 mph

We've seen this the past few days. High pressure will give us another beautiful day. Not too hot and not too muggy. We'll see the pleasant weather continue tonight.

Heat and humidity will be on the rise Thursday. With that, we will have a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy Thursday night. With higher dew point temperatures, it will be more mild.

A slow moving low to our south will move into the Ohio River Valley. This will give partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. This will continue for the next few days.

The low could interact with a cold front, giving us a better chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday into Tuesday.

