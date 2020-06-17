Mugginess and rain chances start increasing

Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear. Valley fog. Wind: Light Low: 52-57



Thursday: Sun and clouds. Slight chance of a few isolated PM showers/storms. Turning more humid. Wind: S/SE 3-8 High: 79-83

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy to muggy. Wind: SE 2-6 Low: 60-65



Forecast Discussion:

Our stretch of dry, sunny weather continues tonight but rain chances return to the forecast Thursday through at least next Tuesday.

Tonight will be cool and clear with lows ranging in the 50s. Some valley fog is possible.

Thursday brings sun, building clouds and more humidity. Highs reach into the low 80s. There is a 20% chance of some isolated PM showers or storms. We anticipate a lot of dry time. By later in the day, the humidity will be much higher than recent days.



Saturday and Father's Day have nearly the same forecast. Expect muggy, warm weather with highs in the low to mid 80s. The location of the low will keep a 40% chance of showers and storms in the forecast, especially in the heat of the day. Early in the day and overnight have the best chances of being rain-free. Neither day is expected to feature an all day rainfall.

Monday and Tuesday, however, see a jump in precipitation chances to 60%. Highs stay in the low 80s. There could be some storms, too, with heavy downpours. By next Wednesday skies stay partly sunny