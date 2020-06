(WBNG) -- RoberCon will be moved to an online-only format this year.

All events, such as watch parties, games, vendors, fan groups and post-panel chats will be on online.

There will be exclusive Zoom workshops and panels.

Hello friends, So, RoberCon will be going 100% online this year. We were really hoping we'd get to see your faces... Posted by RoberCon on Wednesday, June 17, 2020

The cost of the event remains at $15. That includes full weekend access.