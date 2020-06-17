Second night of downtown drive-in kicks off at Lackawanna Train Station

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Local business owners are getting creative, looking to entertain families even during the pandemic.

Wednesday night was the second week of the weekly drive-in movie series at the Lackawanna Train Station in Binghamton.

Cars were lined up more than an hour in advance looking to see Shrek and Karate Kid.

Mark Yonaty, owner of Social on State and Scoopy Dooby's Ice Cream says a drive-in event gives families the chance to get out of the house and enjoy something different during the pandemic.

"We were just trying to think outside the box. We have the most incredible community partners who continue, without ever a question, to participate in these events," said Yonaty.

Weekly showings run through July 1. For a list of upcoming showings, head over to their Facebook page.