St. James, St. John’s to send off 6th graders with ceremonies

(WBNG) -- St. James, St. Johns and all Saints will send off their 6th grade classes with graduation ceremonies.

Students, parents and staff will celebrate the students and all ceremonites will take places outdoors and follow New York State Guidance.

St. James school in Johnson City will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday. The graduation mass will be followed by a prayer service.

St. Johns in Binghamton will be held Thursday at 5 p.m. A graduation mass will be held followed by a parade around 6:30 p.m.