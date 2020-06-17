Tioga County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

NEWARK VALLEY (WBNG)- The Tioga County County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in looking for a missing man.

They say that they are looking for 85 year old Robert Miller of Newark Valley.

They say Miller is a vulnerable adult with dementia and may be in need for medical attention.

Miller was last seen on Miller Road in the town of Newark Valley at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17, driving a blue Ford Escape with New York registration 580-DDD.

Miller is described to be 5'10" 222 pound white male, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a plaid long sleeve shirt.