All-ages summer league brings softball back to the diamond this summer

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- An all-ages summer softball league is coming to the Southern Tier this summer.

League organizer Lou Bishop said he wanted to give girls the chance to play, giving them back the game they've been forced to be apart from for months.

The league will run six weeks, and each team will play 12 games. The teams are separated by age group. It is welcome to anyone who wants to play.

Bishop says he's received interest from high school and travel teams, and individuals.

"We may have to combine some leagues, like the 12 (and under ages) and 14 (and under ages) we may have to combine if there's not enough interest, but we don't want to leave anyone out. We want to get everyone playing if they can."

The Deposit/Hancock softball team is signed up. Soon-to-be senior Danielle Seymour says she was the one who brought it to her coach's attention.

"Everyone has the same mentality of, 'we want to play, we want the game,'" she says.

Seymour's regular season and travel league were canceled for the summer, so when this league presented itself, the team was thrilled.

"It was difficult because this year was going to be our building up year, because of course we lost our seniors, and it was going to be hard. We were working all winter all spring, getting together, so we wanted to show what we got," she says.

The league is set to begin July 7.

