Binghamton man given felony charge for sex-related crime with child

(WBNG) -- Authorities say a Binghamton man was arrested for inappropriately touching a child on June 9.

The New York State Police Department says 35-year-old Felipe Galindo-Cruz was charged with sex abuse in the first degree, a felony.

He was also charged with the misdemeanor of endangering the welfare of a child.

In April, police began an investigation after a child victim revealed Galindo-Cruz touched them inappropriately, authorities say.

They say Galindo-Cruz came to the state police barracks in Endwell where he was arrested.

He has been remanded to the Broome County Jail.

No other details were released.

