Broome County ‘prepared’ for fall virus cases, other updates

Broome County June 18 coronavirus update

(WBNG) -- Broome County Department of Health Director Rebecca Kaufman says they county is prepared to handle an increase of active cases throughout the fall.

She says the county will continue to use contact tracers when needed, despite the fact the number of active cases in the county are trending downwards.

However, Kaufman says she expects face masks to be worn to remain mandatory for the foreseeable future.

She says face-mask use are one of the reasons the region has been able to reopen.

Additionally, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar says the county will work with Binghamton University, SUNY Broome and local schools to ensure a safe reopening in the fall.

There are 51 cases of the coronavirus in Broome County.

49 people have died from the virus and 524 people have recovered.

County parks

On Friday, beaches at Dorchester Park will open.

After the beach reopens, all beaches in the county will be available to the public.

Garnar says he would like to remind residents that there is no fee to use the parks.