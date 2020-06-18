BU on-campus food pantry hosting virtual food drive, how you can help

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Often, college students struggle with food insecurity, so Binghamton University is making sure its students don't go hungry this summer.

BU's on-campus food pantry coordinator, Linda Salomons, says about more than 150 students use it once or twice a month. Now, with the pandemic taking away many students' jobs, more of them have been relying on the pantry.

"Throughout the fall and spring semester, we did see an increase when the pandemic hit when we did go to online classes," said Salomons.

Salomons says most people think students can afford things like everyday non-perishable foods, hygiene products, and home items. However, she says that's not always the case.

"We have a lot of international students. We have a lot of first generation students. We have a lot of students who are incredibly bright, but do not necessarily have the means to support themselves," said Salomons.

In order to help the students still have access over the summer, Salomons and others have decided to hold a virtual food drive, in which you can pick what you want to donate on You Give Goods. Salomons also says monetary donations are always welcome.

The virtual food drive runs from now until July 15. If you'd like to help or learn more, click here.