(WBNG) -- The month of june is recognized as CPR & AED awareness month.

Amy Skiba, the Regional Director for the American Heart Association, discusses the symptoms of a stroke and heart attack as well as the importance of calling 911.

The American Heart Association says they have seen a drop in heart attacks and strokes in the ER, but they know emergencies aren't stopping just because of COVID-19, it's because people are just hesitating to visit the ER right now.