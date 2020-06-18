Dunkin Donuts and Make-a-Wish partner up to help local children

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Make-A-Wish foundation and Dunkin' Donuts are partnering up once again to help make the wishes of local children come true.

The announcement normally happens on World Wish Day which is April 29, but due to COVID-19 it was postponed.

This year the Star Donut campaign makes its return on June 19.

Guests who donate one dollar to Make-A-Wish at participating Dunkin' Donuts restaurants will receive a star donut.

All money raised will directly benefit local Make-A-Wish chapters.

"Donating a dollar in exchange for a donut is just huge, it's a great idea to send to friends you can't see or drop them off at their doorsteps since you can't take them to the office, but every dollar raised makes a huge difference to grant wishes," said Diane Kuppermann, the President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Central New York.

In 2019 the campaign raised more than $80,000.

Since 2013 the campaign has raised more than $448,000 for Make-A-Wish chapters throughout upstate New York.