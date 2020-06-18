Everything you need to know before Election Day

(WBNG) -- Tuesday, June 23 will be the first time Southern Tier residents head to the polls in person since the coronavirus began, and there are some new rules in place you should know before you leave the house.

First and foremost, the state board of elections is encouraging people to use alternative methods of voting rather than in-person voting on election day. These options include absentee voting and early voting.

All school board and budget votes took place by absentee voting this year, so you may be more familiar with this method. In Broome County, the board of elections said it sent absentee applications to all registered primary voters back in May. If you took advantage of this, you may submit your absentee ballot at any point up to election day. However, the deadline to apply for an absentee ballot has already passed.

If you missed out on absentee ballots, you can still vote early and avoid the crowds. In Broome County, you can vote early at the Oakdale Mall and the Broome County Public Library through Sunday.

Broome County has narrowed down the total number of polling sites this year from 108 to 34. The board of elections said this is because of expected lower turnout. This means that where you voted last year is likely not the same place you will vote this year.

If you are going to vote in person, every voter will be required to wear a face mask, for early voting or day-of. The state board of elections has advised counties to provide PPE when possible, but best to bring one with you.

Broome County said while no one will be turned away at the sites, there will be a separate process for people without a mask. The state has also advised sites to have hand sanitizer available, as well as wipe down the machines throughout the day.

You will not be screened at the polls for COVID-19 symptoms according to the state, so if you are feeling sick in any way, you are asked to stay home.