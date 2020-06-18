Just a little swampy

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. 0-.10” 20% High 82 (80-86) Wind S 3-8 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Low 60 (58-64) Wind S Calm-5 mph

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. 0-.10” 30% High 80 (78-82) Wind S 3-8 mph

Heat and humidity will be on the rise Thursday. With that, we will have a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Skies will be partly cloudy Thursday night. With higher dew point temperatures, it will be more mild.

A slow moving, weakening low will move into the Ohio River Valley. This will give partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. This will continue for the next few days.

The low could interact with a cold front, giving us a better chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday into Tuesday.

