New hemp facility promises jobs, innovation and ‘pushing forward’

KIRKWOOD (WBNG) -- The Castetter Sustainability Group announced a new venture and facility Thursday.

CSG teamed up with MMC to create "Empire Standard," New York State's first dedicated manufacturing, fulfillment and distribution facility for hemp-derived cannabinoid products.

An example of these products, as CEO Kaelan Castetter explained, can be sports creams, oil, salves, roll-ons, and much more.

Casteter said the new facility contains state-of-the-art technology and equipment to help speed up the production process, and get products from farmers to consumers more quickly.

"What you see here is quality guaranteed," Castetter said, referencing his new facility. "This is another step in innovating and pushing forward"

A total of seven new jobs have been added, with Castetter saying the more community there is, the higher likelihood those numbers go up

"It feels great because we're going to be able to employ people, and we're going to be able to fit a need in the market place that is there," Castetter said.

The Kirkwood facility will help get compliant products into the mainstream, and generate economic revenue that Broome County Executive Jason Garnar sees as game-changing.

"This is going to grow Broome County, it's going to grow jobs in Broome County, this is going to help be a part of the renewal of our whole entire industry," Garnar said.

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo (D-123rd District) championed the Hemp Extract Law which was signed by Governor Cuomo back in December of 2019.

On Thursday, she called Empire Standard and the new facility one of her "motivations."

"I certainly had a dream many, many years ago as a way of revitalizing our community, our farmers, our manufacturers, our community of processors so that we would have something new to bring to our economy," Lupardo said.

Thursday was also Castetter's 24th birthday, where his wish was one he's said before, "I want see our area become wherever everyone wants to be."