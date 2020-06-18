Storms fizzle this evening, but remain in the extended forecast

Tonight: Showers and storms end early. Variable clouds and muggy. Wind: SE 3-8 Low: 60-65



Friday: Partly sunny, muggy and warm. 40% chance of scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms. Wind: S 3-8 High: 78-83

Friday Night: Variable clouds to mostly cloudy. Muggy and mild. Any showers or storms end early. Wind: S 2-7 Low: 61-66

Forecast Discussion:

Scattered showers and storms this evening will weaken and end as the sun sets. Expect muggy and mild weather tonight with lows in the 60s.

Our run of dry days is over. We expect precipitation chances each day over the next 6-7 days. Not a single day looks to be an all-day rainfall, but muggy and warm conditions will allow for afternoon and evening showers and storms. The chance of showers and storms is 40% Friday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Lows into Saturday will be in the 60s.



Saturday and Father's Day have nearly the same forecast. Expect muggy, warm weather with highs in the low to mid 80s. Afternoon and evening showers and storms are likely. The chance of precipitation is 40%. Early in the day and overnight have the best chances of being rain-free. Neither day is expected to feature an all day rainfall.

Monday and Tuesday, however, see a jump in precipitation chances to 60% and 70% respectively. Highs stay in the low 80s. There could be some storms, too, with heavy downpours. By next Wednesday skies stay partly sunny with more showers and storms possible. Highs will be in the low 80s with lows in the low 60s. Next Thursday also brings a 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs will be near 80.