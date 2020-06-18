The stage is set for ‘Graduation Weekend’ at NYSEG Stadium

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- With no baseball being played on the field, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies will host graduation weekend at NYSEG Stadium, June 26 through 28.

Chenango Forks High School (June 26), Maine-Endwell High School (June 27) and Binghamton High School (June 28) will hold ceremonies at NYSEG that weekend.

The ceremonies will follow guidelines from Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Attendance will be limited to 150 people and everyone will have to wear masks, including the graduates.