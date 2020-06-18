West Middle School gives 8th graders send off to high school

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton 8th graders received a proper send off Tuesday afternoon as they transition into the high school years.

Teachers and staff at West Middle School held a drive through celebration handing out certificates, prizes and awards to their students.

Educators say they want their students to know they support them and hope they felt they had a proper start to their summer.

"We want them to feel this a little closure for them ending their year here at West Middle School," said West Middle School Principal Kristine Battaglino. "Going to Binghamton High School, doing their four years over there. We just want them to continue their success. So we're here to support them."

Teachers and staff say the send off have them a chance to say good-bye to their students.

Binghamton's East Middle School also held a send-off.