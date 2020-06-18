Who’s on the ballot?Updated
(WBNG) -- Below is a list of all the candidates running in the June 23 New York Primary Election.
Polls will open on Tuesday at 6 a.m. and they will close at 9 p.m. To find your polling location, click here.
If you are mailing in your vote, your vote must be mailed in by June 22.
Federal Races:
22nd Congressional District
- Claudia Tenney (R)
- George K. Phillips (R)
19th Congressional District
- Ola Hawatmeh (R)
- Kyle Van De Water (R)
State Races:
126th Assembly District
- Daniel B. Fitzpatrick (R)
- John Lemondes Jr. (R)
124th Assembly District
- Christopher S. Friend (R)
- R.C. Ike (R)
122nd Assembly District
- Victor Furman (R)
- Nicholas R. Libous (R)
- Joe G. Angelino (R)
- James P. Powers (R)
Broome County:
Family Court Judge
- Stephen K. Cornwell (R) / (C) / (I)
- Veronica M. Gorman (R) / (C) / (I)
- Hollie Levine (I)
County Legislator District 2
- Carolyn W. Price (R)
- Scott D. Baker (R)
Chenango Superintendent of Highways
- Derin Kraack (R)
- Earl Stinson (R)
Colesville Superintendent of Highways
- James P. Bulger Jr. (R)
- James R. Niles (R)
Conklin Superintendent of Highways
- Brian Coddington (R)
- Chris Ostrowsky (R)
Fenton Councilman
- Franklin W. Sager (R)
- David A. Gunster (R)
- Richard Pray (R)
Nanticoke Councilman
- Kenneth V. Barlow Jr. (R)
- Dan Baker (R)
- Micheal K. Holden (R)
Nanticoke Superintendent of Highways
- James R. Shear (R)
- Jacob H. Slack (R)
Windsor Supervisor
- Mark L. Odell
- Kevin Kennedy
Tioga County:
Town of Candor Town Justice
- Mari K. Townsend (R)
- George R. Williams (R)
- Leslie P. Swartz (R)
Chenango County:
Smithville Town Justice
- Jordan R. Lilley (R)
- Angelo R. Cioffi (R)
Smyrna Town Justice
- Kyle-Jacob Thomas Fitzpatrick (R)
- Tammy J. Powrie