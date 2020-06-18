Who’s on the ballot?

(WBNG) -- Below is a list of all the candidates running in the June 23 New York Primary Election.

Polls will open on Tuesday at 6 a.m. and they will close at 9 p.m. To find your polling location, click here.

If you are mailing in your vote, your vote must be mailed in by June 22.

Federal Races:

22nd Congressional District

Claudia Tenney (R)

George K. Phillips (R)

19th Congressional District

Ola Hawatmeh (R)

Kyle Van De Water (R)

State Races:

126th Assembly District

Daniel B. Fitzpatrick (R)

John Lemondes Jr. (R)

124th Assembly District

Christopher S. Friend (R)

R.C. Ike (R)

122nd Assembly District

Victor Furman (R)

Nicholas R. Libous (R)

Joe G. Angelino (R)

James P. Powers (R)

Broome County:

Family Court Judge

Stephen K. Cornwell (R) / (C) / (I)

Veronica M. Gorman (R) / (C) / (I)

Hollie Levine (I)

County Legislator District 2

Carolyn W. Price (R)

Scott D. Baker (R)

Chenango Superintendent of Highways

Derin Kraack (R)

Earl Stinson (R)

Colesville Superintendent of Highways

James P. Bulger Jr. (R)

James R. Niles (R)

Conklin Superintendent of Highways

Brian Coddington (R)

Chris Ostrowsky (R)

Fenton Councilman

Franklin W. Sager (R)

David A. Gunster (R)

Richard Pray (R)

Nanticoke Councilman

Kenneth V. Barlow Jr. (R)

Dan Baker (R)

Micheal K. Holden (R)

Nanticoke Superintendent of Highways

James R. Shear (R)

Jacob H. Slack (R)

Windsor Supervisor

Mark L. Odell

Kevin Kennedy

Tioga County:

Town of Candor Town Justice

Mari K. Townsend (R)

George R. Williams (R)

Leslie P. Swartz (R)

Chenango County:

Smithville Town Justice

Jordan R. Lilley (R)

Angelo R. Cioffi (R)

Smyrna Town Justice