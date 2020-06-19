Authorities find loaded handgun, drugs, cash in Binghamton residence

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Authorities say drugs, a loaded handgun and money were confiscated from a Binghamton residence on Wednesday.

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force says officers charged 32-year-old Mandela Williams of Binghamton following the execution of a narcotics search warrant on Main Street.

The task force says officers charged 32-year-old Mandela Williams with the following:

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a class C felony (sub 3)

Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, a class D felony (sub 1)

Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, a class D felony (sub 8)

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 5th degree, a class E felony (sub 1)

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, a class A misdemeanor

Unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree, a violation

Investigators found the following in the residence:

A loaded handgun

A high capacity magazine

Illegally possessed THC oil

Illegally possessed PED's

A quantity of marijuana

Approximately $8,000 in suspected drug sale proceeds

Officers say Williams was held at the Binghamton Police Department Wednesday and arraigned in city court on Thursday.

They say Williams was remanded to the custody of the Broome County Correctional Facility.