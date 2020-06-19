Binghamton Dollars for Scholars celebrates 20 years

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton Dollars for Scholars is celebrating 20 years of helping high school students.

Since 2000, it has awarded scholarships totaling $423,000 to 948 students to help reduce the financial burden of college.

It offers awards to students with a grade point average of 72 or above.

"We want to do it, we want the students that received the awards to feel good about our community and come back to our community again," said Binghamton Dollars for Scholars Co-President Betsy Williams.

This year, the organization can offer two additional scholarships, thanks to a matching grant from Scholarship America.

"One in honor of Carol Oestrich. A longtime, hardworking, contributor for Dollars for Scholars. And another in memory of Maddie Shaw," said Binghamton Dollars for Scholars Co-President Roxie Oberg.

The students who receive these scholarships are eligible to get them for four years at an increasing value.

"So the hope is that we will then be able to help them reduce their financial burden," said Oberg.

These two renewable scholarships also allow Binghamton Dollars for Scholars to continue to support the recipients in other ways.

"We mentor students or stick with them the four years so there will be a continued update where we're in touch with them, they're in touch with us, and hopefully we can be a resource for them as well," said Oberg.

Because while college is expensive, it's important.

"We understand the value of college, so anytime that we can help our students with a scholarship, it's only going to help better their education down the road," said Binghamton High School Principal Kevin Richman.

"Education is our answer to our problems -- I do know that. And that's what we're hoping to promote," said Williams.

On Wednesday, June 24, Binghamton Dollars for Scholars board members will drive around to students' houses to present them with their scholarships in place of the award ceremony that is typically held in person.