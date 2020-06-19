Broome County reports lowest number of virus cases since March 31
Coronavirus numbers
(WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced there are 43 active cases of the coronavirus in the county Friday.
According to Garnar, this is the lowest number of active positive cases in the county since March 31.
49 people have died from the virus and 535 have recovered.
County updates
On Monday, Garnar says most county facilities will reopen to the public.
Facilities include:
- Office for aging
- Board of Elections
- Clerk's Office
- Legislature's Office
- Office of Management and Budget/Treasury
- Planning and GIS Mapping Services
- Real Property Tax Services
- Security
- Veterans' Services
- Broome County DPW Highway
- Broome County Health Department
- Broome County Landfill
- Broome County Office of Emergency Services
- Broome County Parks
- Broome County Sheriff's Office
- Broome County Transit
- Career and Community Services Center of Broome County
- Department of Social Services
- Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena
- George R. Harvey Justice Buidling
- Greater Binghamton Airport
He says he still encourages individuals to call ahead and set up an appointment with the facility you need.
The following departments remained closed:
- Broome County Dog Shelter
- Broome County Forum Theatre
- Broome County Office for Aging Senior Centers
- Broome County Public Library
- Willow Point Rehabilitation and Nursing Center
Additionally, Garnar says the county continues to remain on track for phase four.
In May, Governor Andrew Cuomo said phase four includes the reopening of arts, entertainment, recreation and education.