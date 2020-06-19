Broome County reports lowest number of virus cases since March 31

Broome County June 19 coronavirus update

Coronavirus numbers

(WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced there are 43 active cases of the coronavirus in the county Friday.

According to Garnar, this is the lowest number of active positive cases in the county since March 31.

49 people have died from the virus and 535 have recovered.

For a map detailing where cases are located in the county, click here.

County updates

On Monday, Garnar says most county facilities will reopen to the public.

Facilities include:

Office for aging

Board of Elections

Clerk's Office

Legislature's Office

Office of Management and Budget/Treasury

Planning and GIS Mapping Services

Real Property Tax Services

Security

Veterans' Services

Broome County DPW Highway

Broome County Health Department

Broome County Landfill

Broome County Office of Emergency Services

Broome County Parks

Broome County Sheriff's Office

Broome County Transit

Career and Community Services Center of Broome County

Department of Social Services

Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena

George R. Harvey Justice Buidling

Greater Binghamton Airport

He says he still encourages individuals to call ahead and set up an appointment with the facility you need.

The following departments remained closed:

Broome County Dog Shelter

Broome County Forum Theatre

Broome County Office for Aging Senior Centers

Broome County Public Library

Willow Point Rehabilitation and Nursing Center

Additionally, Garnar says the county continues to remain on track for phase four.

In May, Governor Andrew Cuomo said phase four includes the reopening of arts, entertainment, recreation and education.