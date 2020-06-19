Candidates express concern over single polling site in Chenango County

(WBNG) -- If you live in Chenango County, you will only have one polling location to vote at for this year's primary elections on June 23.

That location is the Chenango County Sheriff's Office in Norwich. They'll be open for voting from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday. With only one location in the nearly 900 square mile county, candidates running for office are voicing their concerns.

"It's our American right, and if you want to vote, then you should absolutely have the opportunity to," said Nick Libous, Republican candidate for the 122nd District state assembly seat.

According to the Chenango County Board of Elections, locations and staff were widely unavailable due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To compensate for the single location, absentee ballot requests were sent out, and early voting continues through June 21.

However, some candidates are calling for a change on the state level.

"We have Wal-Mart open, we have Lowe's open, all at capacity, the lumber stores, the liquor stores, the barber shops are all open. Why can't we have open poll places for the convenience of the voters?" Said Victor Furman, Republican candidate for the 122nd District state assembly seat.

Furman says some residents are facing an hour drive to the Chenango County Sheriff's Office, making it difficult for voters to make their vote count.

"They're not going to vote at all, and I don't think that's fair to any of the candidates," said Furman.

Despite the distance, candidates say they're hoping residents make the trek to make their voices heard.

"We're going to have a lot of support in Chenango County, and I think anybody who doesn't have the opportunity to vote in Chenango County, that's a lost vote for us and that's unfortunate," said Libous.

For more information on how to vote in Chenango County, head over to their website.