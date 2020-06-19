Chenango County Fair canceled for first time in 173 years

(WBNG) -- The Chenango County Fair has been cancelled for the 2020 season.

Agricultural Society President Mary Weidman tells 12 News this is the first time the fair has been canceled in 173 years. The first fair was held in 1847.

Weidman says the board was "overwhelmed" in making plans for the fair amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

She says the board eventually decided it was best to cancel the fair all together.

Weidman tells 12 News the board worried that an outbreak at the fair could impede the progress the Southern Tier has made in reopening.

Multiple fairs in New York State have been postponed or cancelled due to the virus.