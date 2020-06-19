Flood Advisory from FRI 5:18 PM EDT until FRI 8:15 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tompkins County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Southwestern Cortland County in central New York…

Northeastern Tompkins County in central New York…

* Until 815 PM EDT.

* At 517 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding in the advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Cortland, Homer, Virgil, Groton, Dryden, Harford, Freeville, South

Cortland, Munsons Corners and Hunts Corners.

Rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour are expected over the area.

This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as

well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.

