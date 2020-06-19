Here’s how the Southern Tier is celebrating Juneteenth
(WBNG) -- Friday is Juneteenth, and there are several celebrations around the Southern Tier to attend.
Juneteenth is the oldest celebration to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States.
Here is a list of the celebrations happening around the Southern Tier:
- Mayor Rich David to host a celebration with Binghamton Juneteenth Committee and Broome-Tioga NAACP: June 19, 10 a.m., 2nd Floor Art Gallery at City Hall
- Binghamton Juneteenth 2020: June 17, 12 p.m. to June 20, 11:30 p.m., online event
- 2020 Juneteenth Celebration, June 20, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Assata Shakur Park, 50 Carroll St., Binghamton
- Elmira Juneteenth Celebration: 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Elmira Economic Opportunity Program, 650 Baldwin St, Elmira, New York 14901
- Oneonta Juneteenth Celebration: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Neawha Park