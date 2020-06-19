Juneteenth celebration at Binghamton city hall

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Local leaders gathered at Binghamton City Hall on Friday to celebrate "Juneteenth."

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo (D-123rd District), Binghamton City Councilwoman Dr. Angela Riley, Binghamton Mayor Rich David (R), and Broome-Tioga NAACP President Micah Barreiro spoke at the event.

David presented a proclamation in the city, asking residents to recognize the significance of "Juneteenth," and called the day "a truly American holiday."

Barreiro took time at the press conference to address the Black community directly.

"Today as we celebrate the day we were told that slavery ended, I say to the Black community: stay strong, stay united, stay informed, stay focused, stay vocal," he said.

David added that he supports Governor Andrew Cuomo's decision to make the day a state holiday.