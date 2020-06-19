Man charged in connection to Endicott shooting

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Endicott Police Department has charged a man in connection to a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, June 2.

The Endicott Police Department says 43-year-old Antwan Goodman was charged with assault in the first degree, a class B felony and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a class C felony.

Authorities say this is in connection to a shooting that occurred around 9 p.m. on June 2, at 1703 E. Main St. They say 26-year-old man was hit by one round and taken to the hospital.

The police department says the shooting was related to a dispute that occurred earlier that day.