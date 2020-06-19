More unsettled weather

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. 0-.10”, 1.00” possible. 40% High 80 (78-82) Wind S 3-8 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with fog. Low 60 (58-64) Wind S Calm-5 mph

SATURDAY, SUMMER STARTS 5:43 PM: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. 0-.10”, 1.00” possible 40% High 82 (78-84) Wind S 3-8 mph

The weakening low is over Ohio, but we're going to be warm, muggy and unstable. We'll get a forecast similar to Thursday, warm and muggy with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. We'll be dry through the morning with showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight with fog.

We're still expecting this similar forecast to continue for the next few days.

Warm and muggy for the weekend with showers and thunderstorms. Most of the thunderstorms will occur in the afternoon.

The tropical moisture could interact with a cold front next week, keeping showers and thunderstorms in the forecast.

