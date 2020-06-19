Owego restaurants aiming to provide a taste of tradition

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Restaurants in Owego are putting their berry best forward, as they introduce savory ways for people to enjoy what would have been the annual Owego Strawberry Festival.

The festival was canceled in April due to coronavirus concerns, but places like The Owego Kitchen and Original's Bar and Lounge are helping the community get their strawberry fix.

Over at the Owego Kitchen, owner Ike Lovelass and his staff have created strawberry and cream croissants, a chilled strawberry soup, and strawberry shortcake.

"To be able to offer those strawberry products really makes a difference, people look forward to it," Lovelass said, "We would still in the spirit of things have those items so we could kind of celebrate it on our own."

Just a few doors down, Original's is blending up festival favorites: strawberry daiquiris and sangria.

Manager Bradley Crews said Friday night of the event is generally one of largest nights of the year for Original's.

"Usually we'd be serving that to a community filled with 8,000 to 9,000 people tonight," he said. "We'll see who comes in. We hope to see some of our regular smiling faces."

Crews' disappointment also coming from his other role, the president of the Historic Owego Marketplace, the festival's organizer.

"I know it was devastating to a lot of people to not have this gem that we have in our village," he said. "The event itself just brings families together, it brings communities together, people plan their trips home around the festival."

Both Crews and Lovelass were just happy to give their community a taste of tradition.

"A little hint of strawberry festival was something we thought was important to do," Crews said.

Crews told 12 News this year would've been the 40th year of the festival, but he emphasized plans for those celebrations to take place in the summer of 2021.