Summer-like pattern this week

Tonight: Partly cloudy with showers ending early. Fog also possible. Wind: S 2-4 mph. Low: 60 (58-64)

Saturday, 1st Day of Summer: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm, and muggy. 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Wind: S 3-8 mph. High: 82 (78-84)

Saturday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers early on. Fog also possible. Wind: calm. Low: 62 (60-64)

Forecast Discussion:

Over the next few hours, some scattered showers and storms are going to start popping up and moving into our area. Shower activity will end early tonight by 10 o'clock or so. Tonight looks mainly dry after the showers end, but fog is possible throughout the night and into early tomorrow morning.

Saturday is the first day of summer. The summer solstice occurs at 5:43 PM tomorrow, and throughout this week we will be having a very summer-like pattern. The majority of this week will have warm and muggy afternoons with the chance of showers and storms popping up each day. None of the days this week are looking like a total washout. There will be at least some dry time each day, so just be sure to keep an eye to the sky if you're heading outside.

Sunday is Father's Day and it will be another warm and muggy day with highs in the low to mid 80s, we also keep a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. Early in the day looks like the best chance to get in any outdoor Father's Day plans as showers and thunderstorms are expected to start popping up in the afternoon and early evening hours.

On Monday and Tuesday, our rain chances jump up to 60%. Highs once again will stay in the low to mid 80s. Wednesday through Friday will be much of the same with rain chances staying at 30% and dropping to 20% for Friday. Overnight lows throughout the week will be in the 60s.