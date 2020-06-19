Suspect charged in connection to slashing at Endicott deli

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- A suspect has been charged in connection to a slashing incident that occurred on Sunday, June 14.

The Endicott Police Department says an individual was charged with assault in the second degree.

The police department says the slashing incident occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m. on June 14 at the NYC Deli on 2 Washington Ave.

Authorities say the individual slashed a victim with a knife, causing injury to their wrist. They say the victim was transported to the hospital.