The voice heard in the morning: Roger Neel retires from a 42 year career at WNBF

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Roger Neel signed off WNBF for the final time Friday morning, retiring from a 42-year career at the station.

He says, "It's difficult to leave something you've been apart of, for so long."

Roger's four-decade journey at WNBF began with the Broome Dusters - the first professional hockey team to play in Binghamton.

"The Broome Dusters needed a hockey broadcaster and WNBF was the station that carried the games. I thought somebody was pranking me, but they invited me up. I took the job, thank goodness," he told 12 News.

Roger said he could never have imagined his career would evolve into what it did. From America East Championships, Calder Cup runs, and Section IV football, he said he had everything he needed right here, in the Southern Tier.

"Most people get into the industry and the idea is, in my case if you're not in the NHL, or major leagues or division one, it's really a training ground," he says. "And I would have thought that too. I had a lot of other opportunities here along with hockey, and it branched out from that it's been over 40 years, it's been a good ride."

Roger reflected on some of his favorite sports memories, saying his favorites were when the Binghamton men's basketball team won the America East championship and when the Whalers made a run at the Calder Cup.

When it came to the decision to retire, Roger said it was simple.

He told 12 News, "It was just time. You get to a point where you realize the effort it takes to be successful and you don't want to back off on that. Your mind won't let you even though your body may say stop it."

As for what he will miss the most? Roger said it's "a three-prong situation."

"The people you work with. We have some great people. The people that sponsor you. We've had some sponsors that have been with me for 20-30 years. And the listeners. They have been so tremendous. I hit it off with them, and they hit it off with me," he says.

The outpouring support he's received, has been overwhelming.

"These people have taken the time to send me texts, cards, emails and it's very humbling to know they care that much. It's very emotional to see them react like that," he says.

As a fixture in the community, Roger has left a lasting impact as he signs off on a remarkable career.

He says, "Hopefully they know I was sincere in what I did, and that I brought a work ethic every day and no matter what the energy level was, whatever was in the tank that day, they got."

Congratulations Roger!

