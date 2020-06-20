Binghamton’s Sunflower Park re-opens

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- For the first time this year, Sunflower Park on Murray Street is once again open to the public.

The coronavirus crisis delayed the park's opening by several weeks, but it now features freshly-painted picnic tables, new flowers, and landscaping.

Marylou Rutowski, who leads volunteers to maintain the park, said that with these new touches, the park is ready to welcome anyone who would like to enjoy it.

Volunteers held a cookout for neighborhood residents to mark the reopening.

Operating on donations from the community, Rutkowski said it's important to the group to keep the park going so that both children and adults have a place to enjoy in their own neighborhood.

"Recreation Park is quite far away, and First Ward Park doesn't have so much anymore," Rutkowski said. "That's still far away for children who are just riding bikes around, or parents who have two or three small children and can't walk that distance."

If you'd like to volunteer or donate to help keep the park beautiful, you can email Rutkowski at marylour2007@aol.com.