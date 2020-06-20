Church helps fight food insecurity in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Greater Faith and Deliverance Ministries held their monthly food pantry today at their church building on Oak Street.

Sponsored by CHOW, the food pantry has been offered for several years and is open to anyone who needs it.

Pastor Claude Oliver told 12 News the church gives out the food as a way to support their community, something he said is particularly important right now.

"People, their budgets are being stretched, there is a food desert on this side of town, and we need to help all we can to make sure people have nutritious foods, including vegetables to eat," he said.

The church also offers a clothing closet and a community meal on the second and fourth Sunday of every month.