Cuomo: Yankees, Mets will hold spring training in New York

(WBNG) - If and when a season can be played, the Yankees and Mets will hold their baseball spring training in New York this year instead of Florida.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said a driving factor for the teams training in New York is the infection rate in the state is lower compared to others, including Florida where the camps are normally held.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said in an official press release the two Major League clubs will start their spring training at their respective home fields; the Yankees at Yankee Stadium, and the Mets at Citi Field.

"In a bleak time and in a season that obviously had significant hurdles to deal with, to have a spring training camp in New York is the first bit of really good news when it comes to baseball that we've had in a long time," Cuomo said in the release.

The release added the Mets will host a soft opening this week for players who want to begin preparing.

New York State will work closely with both the Yankees and the Mets to ensure proper health and safety protocols.