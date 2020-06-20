Food vendors try to survive without local events

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) - On Saturday, Mountain Top Clam Bakes brought their food truck to the Oakdale Mall.

Owner Patrick Dickerson told 12 News things have been "heartbreaking" without the events they normally attend throughout the summer.

The food vendor has been traveling to different locations to try and make up for the lost events.

Dickerson says they have to get creative to continue to have business.

"There's unions and groups that have come with us for the last 40, 50 years, and now they can't. It's been hard physically and mentally," Patrick Dickerson said. "We're just doing as much as we can...but things are getting better and as long as there is no up swing things are looking good."