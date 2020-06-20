Juneteenth in Bingamton: Why organizers say this year was special

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On Saturday, community members gathered at Binghamton's Columbus Park, known to many as Assata Shakur Park, to celebrate Juneteenth.

The day was an opportunity to enjoy food, music, performances and celebrate local Black-owned businesses.

Organizers say the day is celebrated every year to honor the emancipation of slaves in the United States.

For many people, this year's celebration carried added significance.

"Black Lives Matter. This is Juneteenth, We shouldn't be owned by anyone," said organizer Emily Prudent.

For prudent and fellow organizer Remore Currie, Juneteenth wasn't something they learned about in school.

"We weren't educated about this. My grandmother Ruth Lewis taught us about Juneteenth," she says. "Every day you see the American flag up, this is our Independence Day."

With nationwide protests shining a spotlight on issues of racial inequality and police brutality, Currie said that's something she can see beginning to change.

"My job let me have off yesterday for half a day, and starting next year it's considered a paid holiday, so we're actually moving the needle," Currei said. "It's slow but we're making steps."

Fellow organizer Talon Thomas says the day was an opportunity to keep all of the momentum of the last several weeks going.

"The city is unified, everyone is together, everyone has the same agenda," Thomas said. "We're trying to reach the same goals and that's what it's about."

Carlena Bethea says she came to the event as one of Binghamton's newest business owners, setting up at tent to show off her new company, Christ T's.

"It's an honor because in these areas there's not a lot of Black business owners, and this is just a great opportunity to be a part of it," she said.

Shadedria Bratton said she too hopes that moving forward Juneteenth becomes part of the history curriculum in local schools, but today, she wanted to make sure her young son understood the significance.

"He understands how much this means. He woke up thinking we were going to a protest today, and I was like, 'No it's not a protest, it's a party, a party for everybody,'" Bratton said.

Emily Prudent said she hopes after today's celebration, that's something everybody understands.

"Hey, we're celebrating. Everything is free, you eat, I eat, it's always been about that," Prudent said. "We just want everyone to realize that it's about that."