Laser tag league hits the Southern Tier

TOWN OF UNION (WBNG) -- As sports around New York State and the country are making a slow return, a new league is sprouting up in our area.

A laser tag league, which is held at the turf fields at the Greater Binghamton Sports Complex, has made its way to Broome County, courtesy of Jonathan Loveland, who runs Entertainment Royale, LLC.

"There's been nothing like it this in the area," Loveland said. "You need to be able to get out once a week, practice, play, have fun, run around, and enjoy a sport that's not only social-distanced, but doesn't require five, 10 years of prior experience to be successful."

The self-proclaimed laser commissioner, Loveland isn't new to the game's world, having owned gear for the last few years.

But for Loveland, laser tag isn't for profit, it's for fun.

"I'm a teacher, I'm a DJ, I run a photo booth, I get an absolute kick out of people having a good time. It's just what I do," Loveland said. "This is my hobby work. This isn't something I'm going to buy a massive house with. I love this. I love having fun with people."

The league allows squads of four to compete against one another, and based off of performances, items like phasers, shields, armor and more can be upgraded, similar to a video game.

Additionally, the styles of competition can change weekly.

"Every week we do something different, we have different objectives to accomplish. We really just keep people on their toes and keep the networking happening," Loveland said.

Loveland and the league ask that players maintain social distance, and requires all participants to wear masks to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The league runs for six weeks and costs $65 per player. To get more information, click here.