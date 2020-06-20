Man in custody after break-ins, burglary

(WBNG) -- The Chenango County Sheriff's Office says one person is in custody after breaking into a Mirabito Gas Station, stealing a loaded handgun, and breaking into a residence.

Authorities say Garrett A. Hunter, 31, broke into the Mirabito Gas Station in the Village of Sherburne on two separate occasions, and then stole a loaded handgun from a vehicle in the village, before breaking into a victim's residence in the Town of Smyrna.

Hunter has been arrested on the following:

Two counts of Burglary 3rd degree

One count of Burglary in the 1st degree

One count of Criminal Contempt in the 2nd degree

One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th degree

Grand Larceny in the 4th degree

Criminal Mischief in the 3rd degree

Petit Larceny

Hunter was arraigned by the Village of Earlville Court and was remanded to the Chenango County Correctional Facility in lieu of cash bail.

He will reappear in court at a later date.

The sheriff's office says the investigation is still ongoing.

New York State Police, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Sherburne EMS and LifeNet also assisted.