Take me out to the ball game! A virtual tour of Binghamton’s baseball past

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - Sports fanatics were in for a treat on Saturday at the Phelps Mansion Museum, as author Jim Maggiore helped celebrate path through Binghamton weekend.

Maggiore is a life-long baseball fan, and is well known for his book, "Celebrating 100 years of Baseball in Greater Binghamton."

Maggiore's presentation took attendees through the history of baseball in our area, from the Crickets to the Bingos, and from the Mets to the Rumble Ponies.

"It's also fun because I'm a history buff, and when you study the history of baseball, it really does reflect the history of America in so many ways," Maggiore said.

The presentation started at the history of baseball in Binghamton in 1877 and went all the way up to present-day.