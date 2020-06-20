State Police: Two people in critical condition after shots fired in Harpursville

6:52 p.m. UPDATE:

HARPURSVILLE (WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar released this statement regarding the incident.

In an official press release, Garnar said:

“On Friday night, June 19, New York State Police responded to an incident in Harpursville involving a Broome County employee. The incident is currently under investigation by New York State Police. Our

thoughts and prayers are with the family during this tragic time."

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HARPURSVILLE (WBNG) -- New York State Police say a man shot and injured his wife and himself late Friday night.

Authorities say Timothy J. Wilcox, 38, shot his estranged wife, Meghan M. Wilcox, 35, before shooting himself.

Police also say a 16-year-old boy was in the house at the time of the shooting, but was not injured.

M. Wilcox is now in critical condition at Wilson Hospital in Johnson City, and T. Wilcox has since been flown to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse where he is also in critical condition.

T. Wilcox is a peace officer with the Broome County Security Division.

New York State Police say the investigation is ongoing.

The Broome County Sheriff's Office assisted with the incident.