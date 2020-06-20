Virtual pub crawl comes to Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - On the 100th anniversary of prohibition, the Preservation Association of the Southern Tier held a virtual pub crawl.

Broome County Historian, Roger Luther, led the pub crawl via Zoom and Facebook, talking about the history of prohibition in Binghamton.

"This started out to be a walking tour of breweries in Binghamton, and that was several months ago when coronavirus came along," Luther said. "We had to change our plans and turned it into a virtual tour, but there is an advantage to that and that is that distance is not a problem."

The demand was so high that there will be another pub crawl next Saturday at 4 p.m.