Warm and humid Father’s Day

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog possible. Wind: S 3-5 mph. Low: 62 (60-65)

Sunday, Father's Day: Partly cloudy and muggy. 30% chance of PM showers and thunderstorms. Wind: S 3-7 mph. High: 82 (80-84)

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: S 3-7 mph. Low: 64 (62-66)

Forecast Discussion

Happy first day of summer! :)

Much like yesterday, over the next few hours we could see some showers and storms pop up throughout the area. Shower activity this evening will be very scattered and hit or miss, so not everyone will see rain. If you're heading out tonight, bring the umbrella or raincoat along with you just to be safe! Showers will end this evening, then after that we are going to stay dry tonight with some patchy fog around.

Father's Day tomorrow is looking like a repeat of today. Another warm and muggy day with a chance of afternoon showers and storms. There will be plenty of dry time in the morning, so if you have any outdoor plans with Dad, the morning and early afternoon will be the best chance to get them in without seeing any rain. We continue this unsettled summer-like pattern throughout the week as well.

On Monday and Tuesday we see some more widespread rain chances, keeping it at 60% for both days with highs in the low to mid 80s and dew points in the 60s. None of these days are looking like an all day rain though, so if you do have to get some things done outside throughout the week, just keep an eye to the sky.

Rain chances stay in the forecast through Saturday. On Wednesday we have a 40% chance of showers and storms, but after that rain chances start to drop. By Friday and Saturday temperatures fall back into the upper 70s and rain chances stay very low at 20%. Overnight lows throughout the week will be in the upper 50s and 60s.