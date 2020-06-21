Animal Adventure Park celebrates both dads and giraffes

HARPURSVILLE (WBNG) -- It isn't every year that Father's Day and World Giraffe Day fall on the same date, but it only added to the celebrations at Animal Adventure Park on Sunday.

Mike Elkin of Dryden went to the park with his family to spend some quality time.

"We wanted to expose the little ones to animals other than cows and dogs and cats," Elkin said. "It was definitely her first time seeing anything like this."

Dave Kayea and his daughter Sydney came all the way from Annapolis, Maryland to spend the day at the park.

That day was part of Sydney's father's day gift to her dad.

"We both work full time so we don't always get the chance to spend quality time together, so it's nice being outdoors. It's a nice day and a nice place to go," Kayea said.

For Justin Spring and his son Skyler, the park was just one stop on a Father's Day weekend road trip from their home in Thomastan, Connecticut.

"We actually came here to see Niagra Falls and this was on our way home," Spring said. "We thought this was an amazing place to stop and check out the animals with the kids."

For Elkin, it's a day he'll remember for many years to come.

"The first thing we did was get some carrots and had her feed the giraffe, got a video of that, so that will be a memory that we can have forever," he said.