Fellow band member, friend remembers Tim Ward

(WBNG) -- The community is mourning the loss of Tim Ward, member of the Broome County Celtic Pipes and Drums band, and owner of McGirk's Irish Pub.

Ward's death comes after a lengthy battle with cancer after being first diagnosed in April of 2019. The diagnosis was followed by numerous community fundraisers in Tim's name.

12 News spoke with fellow band member Douglas Arnodt who said people were naturally drawn to Ward.

Arnodt said he was missing his friend and band mate already.

"He was really quite an individual. He really did live his life to the fullest he had a high energy level," Arnodt said. "I always admired how he could do the number of things he did and he loved music, all kinds of music."

12 News sends our thoughts and prayers to all that knew Tim, especially his family.

It was an absolute pleasure for many of us to have had the opportunity to interview him over the years.