Once-in-a-lifetime Father’s Day miracle: Dad delivers baby in living room

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - Over the weekend, Broome County natives Jonathan and Brittany Greenfield welcomed their third child to the world not in a hospital, but in their living room.

On Friday, Brittany began to have contractions, but told 12 News it was "nothing irregular."

But throughout the course of the night the situation continued to progress.

"I thought it was slowly progressing until all of a sudden it wasn't," said Jonathan.

After contractions began to get close, the Greenfields prepared to head to the hospital.

"We came down stairs to get everything packed up and I had two or three more contractions before my water broke," Brittany.

But by that point, the Greenfields said it was too late to leave the house, forcing the couple to head to the floor of their living room where Jonathan helped deliver the baby.

"She did amazing, and I got to deliver like a life-long bucket list thing of delivering one of our kids," said Jonathan.

Dad wasn't alone, as he remained on the phone with 911 dispatch getting instrcutions.

" [They] told me to tie off the umbilical cord with a shoe lace so we did that Little House on the Prairies style," Jonathan said.

Brittany said she and her husband were able to remain calm throughout the entire process.

The miracle right in the living room of the Greenfield household welcoming their daughter, Collins, just in time for Father's Day.

"It's the best father's day weekend I can remember and we won't forget this for sure," Jonathan said. "Obviously an incredible bond between father and daughter knowing I was the first hands to bring her into this world," said Johnathan.